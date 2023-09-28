Liverpool journalist shares hopeful training ground update on Trent ahead of Tottenham clash

Liverpool could potentially be handed a big boost to their squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been sidelined since being forced off in the win over Aston Villa at the start of this month with a hamstring injury, missing all four games so far since the international break (Transfermarkt).

However, as per Paul Gorst on social media, the 24-year-old made a significant step in the right direction on Thursday in terms of his hopes of making the matchday squad for the trip to north London.

The Liverpool Echo journalist posted on X: “Trent Alexander-Arnold was pictured back in full training today for the first time since that hamstring injury before the international break. He’s been with the main group since the start of the week. Pressing for a return at Spurs on Saturday.”

It might yet be the case that Saturday’s fixture still comes a bit too soon for Trent to feature, but that it’s being targeted as possible comeback date offers strong hope that the 24-year-old is on the brink of returning to the field of play.

Liverpool have won all four matches that he’s missed this month, but with Conor Bradley also injured and Joe Gomez’s game-time being managed, midfielders Stefan Bajcetic and Curtis Jones have both been utilised in an unfamiliar hybrid right-back role in recent matches.

Even though both academy graduates coped admirably when tasked with that responsibility, it’s never ideal to be placing square pegs in round holes, especially when that duo are only 18 and 22 years old respectively.

It’d be a major fillip for the Reds if Trent is able to play against Spurs, giving the team a natural right-back who’d also be afforded licence to get forward and showcase his stupendous creative ability.

Saturday’s match could have a more defensive-minded brief, though, with Tottenham’s attackers beginning the campaign in splendid form.

It’d be a very tricky fixture for the 24-year-old to be reintroduced to the team if he’s fit enough to start, but his return would be a very welcome boost as Liverpool seek to round off a thus far perfect September results-wide and keep on the coattails of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

