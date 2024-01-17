‘I’m warring you…’ – Michail Antonio takes yet another swipe at Liverpool in ongoing feud

Michail Antonio continues to stoke the flames of his ongoing feud with Liverpool by taking yet another public swipe against their supporters.

The Jamaica international lit the touchpaper in September when, prior to West Ham’s league visit to Anfield, he predicted that his side would finish above the Reds this season.

Last week, the 33-year-old hit out at LFC yet again by saying that he doesn’t want us to become champions this year, and he’s now doubled down on this comments on the latest episode of the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

Antonio bragged: “Listen, I’m saying it with chest – I do not want Liverpool to win the league! You know why? It’s because of these fans. They’ve been in my comments, they’ve been all over my social media.

“It has probably been 10 times worse since I said it and I’m still going to say it. Until the end of this season I’ve got a war with you Liverpool fans!