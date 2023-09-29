(Video) Konate’s joke about Mac Allister beating him in World Cup final will make Liverpool fans love him more

Despite being one of the younger members of the squad, Ibou Konate’s role within the dressing room is huge and his enthusiasm is clearly contagious for anyone who is near him.

As the Frenchman and Diogo Jota went around the training ground to hand out the player rating cards for EA SPORTS FC 24, the pair got to one of our newest signings – Alexis Mac Allister.

The rating of 82 was revealed to the Argentine, before our No.5 complained by saying: “Normally, if you win the World Cup you should be 85 minimum, but I don’t care because you won the World Cup against me!”.

It was of course a reference to the final in Qatar and as the defender threw his copy of the game at his midfield teammate, it was clear it was all said in good humour.

You can watch the interaction between Konate, Mac Allister and Jota (from 3:28) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

