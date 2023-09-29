(Video) Liverpool fans will love what Alexander-Arnold asked Szoboszlai in Anfield tunnel

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai seem to be building a very strong bond on and off the pitch and that was once again on show as the pair left the field after our most recent match.

READ MORE: (Video) Nunez throws his shirt into the crowd after brilliant cup cameo

After a hugely impressive cameo where he scored the match-winning goal, our No.8 was more than happy to thank the supporters present by throwing his shirt to his adoring fans.

However, as he and our Scouse vice captain walked through the tunnel and towards the dressing room, you can hear our No.66 say: “Can I have you shirt? Go on, can I have your shirt please!”.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

After a goal like the one we saw hit the Kop end net, everyone wanted that jersey from the Hungarian – even his teammates!

You can view the video of Alexander-Arnold and Szoboszlai (from 15:17) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 6 Review 🤩: Botman the difference-maker? Son now a must-have? You’re a fool if you don’t pick Salah…