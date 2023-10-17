Liverpool fans won’t believe Nunez and Alvarez stat; shows Darwin’s great start to season

Darwin Nunez arrived at Liverpool with the pressure of trying to match Erling Haaland’s goal scoring feats but with a season of English football under his belt, an interesting stat has come to light.

Thanks to the Premier League website, we can compare the numbers from our No.9 to Julian Alvarez and it makes for intriguing reading:

Given the perception around the Argentine being a great finisher who takes his chances and the former Benfica man being wasteful in front of goal, these numbers suggest the opposite.

READ MORE: Paul Joyce confirms three-man selection headache for Klopp ahead of Merseyside derby

Less appearances, same amount of goals and more assists shows how much Jurgen Klopp has done to improve the forward but also how well he actually has played for us.

The only thing that is worse than the Manchester City forward is the solitary red card he received against Crystal Palace but this was the very early days of his career at Anfield.

Now we can look forward to the 24-year-old continuing to impress us with his performances and goal contributions and soon the rest of the league will realise just how good he is.

📖 Anfield Annals: Jimmy McInnes; Liverpool defender to club secretary to suicide on the Kop