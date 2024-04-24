(Video) Jamie Carragher was raging at Liverpool player’s ‘unforgivable’ moment v Everton

Jamie Carragher was critical of one Liverpool player over an ‘unforgivable’ moment during the first half of the Merseyside derby defeat to Everton tonight.

The Reds fully deserved their 2-0 loss at Goodison Park, although we can’t help but wonder whether things might’ve worked out differently had Jurgen Klopp’s side taken some of the chances they had when they were 1-0 down.

Darwin Nunez spurned a particularly inviting opportunity in the 39th minute when he was through on goal with only Jordan Pickford to beat, but smashed the ball straight at the goalkeeper rather than looking to place it past him into the net.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the final whistle, Carragher fumed: “The chance Nunez misses before half-time, that’s unforgivable at this level…that’s not acceptable at this level, certainly when Liverpool are going for a title.”

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Every centre-forward misses chances that you’d expect them to score, but unfortunately that’s been happening too often from the Uruguayan in recent weeks at a time when Liverpool need him to be at his sharpest.

We can only speculate as to what effect it might’ve had on the game had he buried that opportunity past Pickford rather than blasting the ball at the Everton ‘keeper, but it’s hard to think that a striker in form find the net in that situation.

Carragher is right – Nunez simply can’t be fluffing his lines in such scenarios when there’s so much at stake for the Reds.

You can view the pundit’s comments below, via @SkySportsPL on X: