(Video) Klopp comments on Salah and Nunez’s form after lackluster derby display

There were many reasons why Liverpool lost to Everton in the Merseyside derby but Jurgen Klopp was asked to comment on the form of Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez in his most recent press conference.

The 56-year-old commented on how to restore the form of his strikers and said: “That’s always the most tricky thing to do. Strikers not striking or scoring, whatever I say, it’s tricky. Strikers have to go through these things, that’s a striker’s life. A goalkeeper’s life is make 500 saves and one howler and everybody talks about this. A striker’s life, you score all the time and then you don’t score for a while and everybody asks you why you don’t score. It’s the most difficult thing in the world and can sometimes be the most easy thing in the world, it depends on the assists you get.

“We had obviously good chances against Everton. I saw as well we were a bit in a rush in finishing them off. We have to calm ourselves down, create again, create again and try to get in the right positions to finish the situations off. But if there would be the one solution that brings each striker directly back to his best after missing a few chances, that would be a really rich man or woman who could write that book. You have to go through it and I try to help them to speed it up. That says nothing about the quality of the boys, it’s just the moment.

“Generally our timing is not fantastic for that in the moment, for all of us. We were not great for this last two weeks or so, or parts of that. Timing is not great and I am really sorry for that. It is how it is. And now we have to, if you want, start again. We have four games to go, 12 points to get. If you ask me, I want them all.”

It’s a typically level-headed response from the manager and shows how he tries to get the best out of every situation – even when it means acknowledging that two of our star attackers are not performing to their maximum level.

The easiest way to end this talk is for both men to find the back of the net against West Ham and let’s hope that is the case, as we chase the final 12 points available to us in this campaign.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Salah and Nunez via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

