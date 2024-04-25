(Video) Wayne Rooney talks up ‘superstar’ potential of Liverpool tank who Carragher has slated

Wayne Rooney believes that Liverpool have a player who’s still ‘very raw’ but also boasts the potential to be a ‘superstar’.

The ex-Manchester United striker was working a pundit on Sky Sports for the Merseyside derby last night, a game in which Darwin Nunez enraged Jamie Carragher by squandering a glorious chance to equalise when one-on-one with Jordan Pickford.

The Uruguayan has frequently been criticised for lacking finesse in his finishing, but England’s one-time record goalscorer still likes a lot about the 24-year-old.

Rooney said of Nunez: “If I was a Liverpool fan, I wouldn’t want to change too much in him, because I think he’s very raw. He’s very difficult to mark and it’s just that final piece, that little bit of composure in front of goal. If that clicks, I think he’s a superstar.”

In his two seasons at Anfield, we’ve seen how devastating the Uruguay centre-forward can be when at his best, but he’s unfortunately mixed sublime finishes with inexplicable misses.

His form has deserted him at a stage of the season when Liverpool have needed him most, with only one goal in his last seven league games (and even that was a fortuitous one against Sheffield United).

However, Nunez will always have his admirers among the fan base for his indefatigable nature and his refusal to shrink even when things are going against him, and it’s those qualities which appear to have left an impression on Rooney.

As the ex-Evertonian said, if the 24-year-old becomes a consistently reliable finisher, he could yet be widely recognised as a ‘superstar’.

You can view Rooney’s comments on Nunez below, via @SkySportsPL on X: