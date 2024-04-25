Gone stale: Jamie Carragher suggests €74.6m Liverpool player’s days are now numbered

Darwin Nunez has disappointed in his last five fixtures for Liverpool, failing to provide a single goal contribution in any of the games.

The Uruguayan’s profligacy up front has led Jamie Carragher to question what the future holds for the striker beyond Jurgen Klopp’s departure.

“I think I’m at the stage now with Nunez where I don’t think there’s a question to ask,” the former defender spoke on Sky Sports’ post-match coverage of the Reds’ defeat at Everton.

“After two years at the club, and I’ve probably been guilty of this, you want him to do well so much because there’s so much of what you like. He gives everything, he runs, he causes trouble, he gets the odd goal and assist.

“But after two years now and with Liverpool going for the title this season and those big games, you need your man to score away at Old Trafford, away at Goodison, in a European game at Atalanta.

“There’s no time to wait. This is October – the business end of the title race.”

The Merseysiders’ latest result leaves them three points shy of Arsenal who top the league table.

Does Darwin Nunez deserve more time at Liverpool?

We’re in full agreement with Carragher that Nunez’s recent performances have been nothing short of disappointing.

However, it’s worth highlighting that poor performance levels have been far from endemic to the 24-year-old.

Mo Salah has likewise failed to grab games by the scruff of the neck and utilise his experience in a title run-in.

Nunez has still shown serious improvement

His last five fixtures aside, our £64m (€74.6m) summer 2022 signing has improved his contributions on the pitch.

He’s a much better against the ball for one and his numbers this term vastly exceed what he posted in 2022/23.

31 goal contributions in 50 games (at a rate of a goal or assist every 95.67 minutes) is clearly superior to 19 in 42 (goal contribution every 124.47 minutes).

