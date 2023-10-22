(Video) Gomez lets out wry smile as effort to score first Liverpool goal results in Everton throw-in

Joe Gomez is Liverpool’s longest serving player and is appreciated for a wide array of talents he possesses, however it’s fair to say that goal scoring is probably not one of them.

In 183 appearances for the Reds, our No.2 has failed to score a goal for us but that didn’t stop him trying his best to beat Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside derby.

With the ball bouncing kindly after his own flick in the Everton box, the 26-year-old unleashed an effort on goal and unfortunately it resulted in a throw-in to the Blues.

In appreciation for how wayward the shot was, when cameras panned to the former Charlton Athletic teenager he could be seen to have a wry smile on his face – probably contemplating if he’ll ever find the back of the net for Jurgen Klopp’s side!

You can watch Gomez’s effort (from 1:37:09) via LFCTV Go:

