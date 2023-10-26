(Video) 16 in 16 home apps: Salah makes it five goals vs Toulouse with killer instinct in the box

Mo Salah was only on for a brief cameo for Liverpool’s Europa League group stage clash against Toulouse but more than played his part.

The Egyptian King received the ball in the box, deftly evaded a challenge, before exercising his killer instinct in the box to hand the Reds a four-goal lead over the French outfit, scoring his 16th goal in 16 home appearances.

Give our No.11 a chance and boy will he take it. What. A. Player.

Is it too early to talk about a new contract?

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of RMC Sports: