Liverpool could explore summer move for ‘the new Mo Salah’; he ‘brings a positive energy’

Having enjoyed phenomenal success with the signing of Mo Salah, Liverpool are reportedly interested in potentially bringing another Egyptian attacker to Anfield.

German outlet Bild have claimed that the Reds (and Tottenham) could explore a move during the summer for Omar Marmoush of Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 25-year-old has even been dubbed ‘the new Mo Salah‘ and plays alongside our iconic number 11 for the national team, but unlike the fifth-highest scorer in LFC’s history, he operates primarily as a centre-forward.

Marmoush hasn’t quite hit the same ridiculous scoring levels as Salah – in fairness, very few players have – but his tally of 16 goals from 39 outings this season is more than respectable.

His return rate from 2,964 minutes of action is broadly similar to Liverpool’s current senior centre-forwards Darwin Nunez (18 goals in 2,992 minutes) and Cody Gakpo (15 goals in 2,860 minutes).

Eintracht boss Dino Toppmoller has spoken of how the Egyptian striker ‘brings a positive energy’ both on the pitch and behind the scenes (King Fut), an endorsement which may strike a chord with the Reds’ recruitment staff.

Interestingly, Marmoush is the same age now that Salah was when he came to Anfield in 2017. While that’s no guarantee that the former would go on to replicate the latter’s extraordinary goal output, it’s an intriguing coincidence nonetheless.

Liverpool are well stocked in attack as things stand, but if either Nunez or Gakpo were to depart in the summer for any reason, a new centre-forward would most certainly be needed in that case.

Could the Eintracht marksman follow in the footsteps of his Egypt teammate? His might be a name to watch out for during the off-season.

