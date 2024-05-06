(Video) Redknapp ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if Liverpool stalwart left the club this summer

It’s going to be a huge summer of change at Liverpool and with a new manager likely to bring new players in, Jamie Redknapp is expecting one key player to leave Anfield.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the ex-Red said: “I wouldn’t be surprised if Mo Salah goes in the summer – I could see that now.

“He’s 32 in June, I wouldn’t be surprised and I think with Liverpool maybe getting the right money in – they’re not going to say they’re going to sell him but I could just see it.”

The Egyptian King has had a poor run of form but his performance against Tottenham saw him and the rest of his teammates back to their best.

Let’s see what the future holds but it would be a huge loss if Mo Salah departed whilst still producing the mind-boggling numbers he does in front of goal.

You can watch Redknapp’s comments on Salah (from 1:51) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

