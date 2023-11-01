Liverpool laugh twice at United as Mount hijack is saving Reds £4m-£6m per year

Manchester United may have celebrated their successful hijack of Mason Mount over Liverpool but it’ll be the Reds with the last and hardest laugh.

The Athletic reports that the Reds turned to Dominik Szoboszlai instead after dismissing the notion of having to fork out £200,000-a-week in wages (potentially rising to £250,000-a-week in bonuses), which their rivals eventually agreed.

Instead, Dominik Szoboszlai was pursued and successfully signed for £60.1m and £120,000-a-week in wages.

Savings galore for Liverpool

To compare that over the course of a year, Liverpool will be making savings of between £4.1m-£6.7m.

We’ve arguably secured the better footballer with a higher ceiling in the Hungarian national skipper too.

It’s true that, in an alternate timeline, Mount could conceivably be thriving under the leadership of Jurgen Klopp. That said, we’ve absolutely no regrets over how things have ultimately panned out.

What an advert for life at Liverpool under one of the top two managers and coaches in world football!

