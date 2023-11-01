Bayern chief still hasn’t signed off on Max Eberl move; Liverpool could swoop – report

Max Eberl is said to be prioritising a potential switch to Bayern Munich in news that will undoubtedly disappoint the Anfield faithful.

BILD (via Sport Witness), however, reports that the German outfit’s CEO, Jan-Christian Dreesen, has yet to green-light the move for the former RB Leipzig employee. This is despite Uli Hoeneß, Herbert Hainer and Michael Diederich all being in support of the plan.

The Reds remain rivals for the Bogen-born 55-year-old, though it remains unclear how this tug-of-war will pan out.

No hope for Jorg Schmadtke beyond the summer?

It seems a little harsh that Jorg Schmadtke’s Liverpool career could come to an end next year.

The former Wolfsburg man has overseen quite an impressive summer window despite the challenges of an inflated market and Saudi spending power.

It’s fair to say each and every purchase has looked an increasingly impressive addition with the minimum target of a midfield rebuild achieved.

Still, when the opportunity to land a top operator like Eberl comes along, you can hardly blame our eyes for wandering.

