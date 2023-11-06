‘Talking to folks on Wall St’: FSG looking to one-up Newcastle owners PIF in behind-the-scenes deal

FSG evidently have plans to further expand their burgeoning portfolio with their latest move.

The Liverpool owners are going head to head with Newcastle counterparts PIF (LIV Golf investors) with a ‘monster bid’ to invest in the PGA.

This comes courtesy of golf reporter Alan Shipnuck on X (formerly known as Twitter) last week.

From talking to folks on Wall St. and in Silicon Valley who are close to the deal, the framework agreement is falling apart. Fenway Sports Group has put in a monster bid to usurp the PIF. It looks increasingly likely we go back to LIV vs. the Tour. https://t.co/jfAvBO4B9y — Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) November 2, 2023

The American outfit’s current array of options includes the Merseysiders, the Boston Red Sox, the Pittsburgh Penguins and RFK Racing.

FSG chasing the money

Provided that Fenway’s latest investment drive doesn’t end up further frustrating fans of teams in their current portfolio, we’re not averse to the idea of John W. Henry and Co. expanding their interests.

Wading into the complex scene that is the golfing world at the moment could mean the Americans are biting off a little more than they can chew of course.

As Liverpool fans, we’d certainly rather see FSG help Jurgen Klopp one-up PIF at home rather than overseas.

