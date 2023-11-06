Alan Shearer taken aback by what 26-year-old Liverpool ace did last night; every football fan will agree

Alan Shearer appeared impressed with Luis Diaz’s strength of character after making himself available for Liverpool’s draw with Luton Town.

The Colombian international remarkably popped on late to supply a superb equaliser in extra time at Kenilworth Road.

“It was a really good header at the far post, good cross in and he climbed above the defender,” the former Newcastle United hitman spoke on The Rest is Football podcast.

“Might have taken a little deflection off the defender but good for him.

“I don’t know how he can get his head around to go out and play a game when he’s going through what he is.”

The former FC Porto attacker climbed highest for Harvey Elliott’s cross into the box, ensuring points were shared.

Jurgen Klopp put it best

It’s hard to focus purely on football when someone is going through such a terrifying ordeal.

Jurgen Klopp put it best in his post-match comments, noting the ‘real problem’ had not been sorted by Diaz’s heroics.

If it offered even the smallest distraction from the stress he and his family must be feeling – that’s worthwhile.

We’re just keeping our fingers crossed now that his father will be returned safely in the coming days.

