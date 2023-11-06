Gary Lineker says league-topping manager could replace Klopp if Bellingham temptation doesn’t come first

Gary Lineker has suggested that Xabi Alonso could follow in the footsteps of Jurgen Klopp in becoming the next Liverpool manager.

That is, of course, should he not succumb to the temptation of managing Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid.

“I would think there is every chance that once Carlo Ancelotti walks away or is pushed out, as is often the case at Real Madrid, he might end up there as manager of a certain Jude Bellingham,” the BBC MOTD pundit told The Rest is Football podcast. “Or he could also possibly follow Klopp down the line. These things you always do!”

It’s understood that the former Spain midfielder has a clause in his contract at Bayer Leverkusen that would allow him to leave for one of the Reds, Los Blancos or Bayern Munich (GOAL).

The German outfit currently finds itself at the top of the Bundesliga table following a near-perfect start to the campaign.

Please let it be Liverpool

If it were up to us, we’d have Jurgen Klopp signing a decade-long contract on top of his current terms.

Such hopes may prove fanciful. In which case, we’re going to need someone truly capable to step into the German’s shoes.

The list of options capable of replacing the 56-year-old, of course, is rather short!

Alonso is yet to prove he’s on the same level as our league-winning head coach. Though, if he can maintain his upward trajectory, he’ll be well-placed to argue his own case!

