Darwin Nunez delivers honest four-word assessment of Luton Town draw

It was a day that was far from what Liverpool fans had hoped for, as we drew with Luton Town 1-1 and Darwin Nunez delivered his honest assessment of proceedings after the match.

Taking to his X account, the Uruguayan wrote: ‘We can do better’.

The game will likely be remembered for many things but one of the most overriding memories already is the miss from our No.9.

READ MORE: (Video) Alisson on Diaz ‘joy’ in ‘dark moments’ away from football; powerful interview

Although Mo Salah should have also done better with his chance that preceded it, there’s no way that the former Benfica man should be missing the target from there.

What we should now see though, is a reaction from the 24-year-old who has swapped his first season form for an even more improved and confident version of himself in recent weeks.

Last year, this may have hit him hard but we will now all expect that whenever our striker is given another chance to play – he’ll make amends.

READ MORE: Gary Lineker says league-topping manager could replace Klopp if Bellingham temptation doesn’t come first

If everyone within Jurgen Klopp’s squad can show the strength of character that we’ve seen from Luis Diaz, then we’ll be fine but that’s a huge ask.

With the only defeat coming against Tottenham (although there’s enough complaints to make that this should have never stood) and our position in the league still being strong – this isn’t the end of the world.

Let’s just hope that we bounce back at the next time of asking!

You can view Nunez’s post via his X account:

We can do better. Thanks for the support reds ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nczObLb7kM — Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) November 5, 2023

📖 Anfield Annals: Jimmy McInnes; Liverpool defender to club secretary to suicide on the Kop