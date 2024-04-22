‘He may struggle’ – Alan Shearer suggests Liverpool stalwart could be in for big disappointment

Alan Shearer has claimed that one Liverpool player could face the big disappointment of missing out on a major tournament for his country this summer.

It’s now just over 50 days until Euro 2024 gets underway, and it won’t be long before all eyes are on Gareth Southgate for his announcement of the England squad for the finals in Germany.

The Three Lions boss was able to select 26-player squads for the last two major tournaments, but he’ll be restricted to 23 this summer, and the Newcastle legend believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold could be among those who miss out due to the reduction.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Shearer said of the Liverpool vice-captain’s hopes of Euro 2024 selection: “I don’t see it as that straightforward. If it’s a squad of 26 he has a much better chance. If it’s a squad of 23 then I think he may struggle to get in.”

Trent would almost certainly have been called up for England last month had he not been injured, and the difference he’s made to Liverpool’s creative prowess since returning to the starting XI over the past few days has been clear for all to see.

His pass for Luis Diaz in the opening five minutes against Fulham yesterday was delightful, as was the free kick that he scored later in the match, and his versatility enables him to be deployed as a right-back or a deep-lying midfielder.

Southgate would be remiss to ignore the 25-year-old when it comes to selecting his squad for Euro 2024 in a few weeks’ time, especially when other players who haven’t been anywhere near as impressive this season will probably get in.

Although we’d be gutted for Trent if he were to miss out, from a Liverpool perspective it may be a positive, as it’d enable him to enjoy a prolonged summer rest before the 2024/25 campaign gets underway.

Even with squad sizes reduced for this year’s Euros, we’d be amazed if the Reds’ vice-captain is overlooked. If he is, that’s his country’s loss and his club’s gain, which’d suit us down to the ground.

