(Video) Shearer: ‘I understand’ Salah’s anger and reaction to Klopp after being ‘Liverpool’s saviour’

Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp’s feud is spilling over into all corners of our fanbase and football as a whole, with Alan Shearer siding with the forward.

Speaking on Match of the Day, the Geordie said: “I understand if Mo’s got the right hump because the number of times he’s been to Liverpool’s saviour and Liverpool’s superstar.

“He’s got 17 in 25 league starts, if that was anyone else we’d look at that and think it was unbelievable. It’s a shame that it’s going to end like that because of what Klopp’s done and Mo Salah’s done.”

READ MORE: (Video) What Salah did to Klopp after full-time whistle will rile Liverpool fans further

You can’t dispute what either man has done for the club and that’s what makes this even more difficult for our supporters but let’s just hope it’s already been dealt with.

As our season edges to a miserable ending, we can’t let it also occur in the context of a clash between two men who will be remembered as legends for their role in our recent successes.

You can watch Shearer’s comments on Salah via @BBCMOTD on X:

Salah 😠 Klopp

Lineker 😠 Wright❓ Are end of era fallouts easy to come by? 😆#MOTD #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/VaOcwbsHnW — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 27, 2024

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…