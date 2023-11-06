‘Incredible’ Liverpool player admits he has dreamt of playing for PSG

Ibrahima Konate admitted he’d ‘be lying’ if he said he hadn’t dreamt of one day playing for PSG.

The Liverpool defender did, however, clarify that it was not one of his current objectives.

“If I said no, I’d be lying, but if you’re asking, is it one of my objectives? Not at all,” the Frenchman told Canal+.

The former RB Leipzig player – whom Jose Enrique previously labelled ‘incredible’ – has been with Jurgen Klopp’s Merseysiders since 2021 after the club activated his £36m release clause.

Don’t count on Konate making an exit

As a Paris-born footballer, this shouldn’t necessarily come as the biggest surprise!

That said, we’d be absolutely heartbroken if Konate were to abandon Anfield at any stage for the financially richer pastures of Paris St-Germain.

We don’t see such an eventuality coming to pass anytime soon, it has to be said.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool is, with all due respect to PSG, the far superior project of the two and certainly far more likely to yield another Champions League trophy within the next five years.

