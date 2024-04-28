(Video) ‘Look at his attitude’: Shearer questions Salah’s on-field efforts after West Ham display

Much has been made about what Mo Salah did before and after his appearance against West Ham but Alan Shearer was more concerned about what happened whilst the game was taking place.

Analysing our chances on Match of the Day, the Geordie said: “[Salah] comes on, look at his attitude.

“Good throw in [Liverpool] get down the line and have a look where he is – he’s moved about five yards and there’s no one in the box there – not even him.”

The footage shows how little the Egyptian King moved in order to help Darwin Nunez after he drove down the line and it’s not something we’re used to seeing from him.

We can’t thank our No.11 enough for what he’s done over the past few years but it’s fair to say his current form is far from the 31-year-old’s impervious best.

You can watch Shearer’s comments on Salah (from 15:16) via Match of the Day on the BBC iPlayer:

