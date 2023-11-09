(Video) Diogo Jota fires in breathtaking finish past Toulouse to give Liverpool late hope

It may have come too late for Liverpool at the time of writing, though Diogo Jota showed his ruthless streak once again with a well-taken effort in France.

The Portuguese international replaced Luis Diaz late on against Toulouse and made his presence felt after gliding through the pitch.

It takes the former Wolves man’s tally up to seven goals in 15 appearances for the Merseysiders this season.

