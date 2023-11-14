Neil Mellor blown away by what £11m LFC player did v Brentford after disastrous Toulouse showing

Kostas Tsimikas was one of a handful of Liverpool stars left with a point to prove after a poor showing in France in the Europa League.

The Greek international was directly responsible for Toulouse’s opener, needlessly conceding a turnover in his own half after dallying on the ball.

However, it was a much-improved outing at home, with Neil Mellor rightly crediting the former Olympiakos defender (signed for £11.75m in 2020) after a ‘really good performance’.

“I also want to highlight Kostas Tsimikas, who put in a really good performance and showed a great reaction after midweek,” the former Red spoke on the Review Show (courtesy of liverpoolfc.com). “I’m really pleased for Kostas, he got two assists and gave us great width down that left side and good energy.”

Tsimikas looks set to continue to deputise for Andy Robertson amid the Scotsman’s ongoing recovery from a shoulder issue.

Start or bench v Manchester City

It’s one thing contributing to our offensive prowess against Brentford and quite another entirely to demonstrate defensive solidity against the title holders.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will offer our toughest challenge yet and, perhaps, the clearest indication of how seriously neutrals need to take the idea of a title challenge from Liverpool.

In which case, might Jurgen Klopp opt for the defensive nous of Joe Gomez? Or keep the faith in Tsimikas?

Only a point separates the league-topping Sky Blues from Liverpool (2nd) and Arsenal (3rd).

Could we prove to be the surprise package this year?

