(Video) Darwin Nunez scores twice for Uruguay as fine form continues

Darwin Nunez looks like a different man this season and that continued in his latest game for Uruguay, with two goals on the international stage.

The first was assisted by Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri, with the pulled back cross expertly converted by our No.9.

The 24-year-old was alive for another cross as he scored his second and his team’s third with 20 minutes remaining, ending the competition.

It was Nicolas de la Cruz who headed the ball across goal and our striker sent out a warning to Manchester City as he appears to be hitting top form at the perfect time.

You can watch both Nunez goals via @Fanatiztv and a reverse angle via @Uruguay on X:

🗣️ 𝐷𝑒 𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑙𝑎𝑠 Ronald puso en carrera a Facundo y este asistió al del momento, a Darwin Núñez. 📺 https://t.co/qVMBrYKoRh #ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/lFlsKN5E7y — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) November 22, 2023

