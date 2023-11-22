(Video) Quansah channels inner Matip as he unleashes impressive run from defence

Jarell Quansah has been the breakthrough academy star of this season and that has helped earn him a place in the England Under-21 squad.

Not only is he being selected but the 20-year-old is also currently thriving, with one moment from the game showcasing his attacking prowess.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love Mac Allister and Alisson’s meeting before international bout

Channeling his inner Joel Matip, the Warrington-born defender received the ball from Harvey Elliott and carried it from the half-way line.

Beating three players and then unleashing a shot on goal, all that was missing was the finish from our No.78.

You can watch the video of Quansah’s run from defence courtesy of England (via @BradleyLFC23 on X):

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red