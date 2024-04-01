(Video) Liverpool fans won’t believe Quansah’s pace as he puts on afterburners against Adingra

Jarell Quansah has had a brilliant maiden season in Liverpool’s first team and he’s showed off another key asset in his game, remarkable pace.

After a long ball was played over the top of our defence, it seemed to everyone that Simon Adingra was favourite to get to the ball but that wasn’t the case.

The Warrington-born defender put on the afterburners and beat the Ivory Coast international to the ball.

It’s hard not to be impressed by the 21-year-old and he never looks out of place in Jurgen Klopp’s table-topping side.

You can watch the video of Quansah’s pace courtesy of Viaplay (via @cflsilo on X):

