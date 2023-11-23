Liverpool-linked talent now interested in January move to PL amid lack of game time at current club – report

Liverpool have been long-linked with the teenager and a fresh report from TEAMtalk now claims that the Germany international could be on the move in January due to a lack of game time at his current club.

Youssoufa Moukoko is one of Europe’s hottest prospects having already racked up 83 senior appearances for Borussia Dortmund and two caps for the German national team, but the 19-year-old has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot with the Bundesliga outfit this term and is now believed to be eager on heading elsewhere in January.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are admirers of the versatile forward and were reportedly ‘leading the race’ for his signature back when he was 17.

The forward, however, only signed a new deal at Dortmund in January of this year, but having only started one of his 11 appearances this term (across all competitions), a loan move could be on the cards according to this fresh report.

Liverpool are joined by fellow Premier League side’s Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Fulham in keeping tabs on the teenager while La Liga giants Real Madrid are also believed to be long-term admirers.

New Bernabeu star Jude Bellingham has a close relationship with Moukoko following their time together st Signal Iduna Park and the Englishman could play a huge role in tempting the Dortmund No. 18 to the Spanish capital.

The youngster will be eager to play regular football, however, and in all honesty he would find game time hard to come by on Merseyside with Klopp’s squad already stacked with immense talent at the top end of the pitch.

The report adds that the Germany international is confident he has what it takes to perform in the Premier League – even at one of the league’s smaller clubs.

We can’t see the attacker moving to the Reds in the new year but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

