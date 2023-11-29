Journalist: Liverpool ‘very hot’ on 23y/o ‘wonderful talent’ with 13 goals already this season

According to one European journalist, Liverpool are ‘very hot’ on the trail of a striker who’s enjoyed a terrific start to the season.

Sacha Tavolieri took to X (formerly Twitter) during RB Leipzig’s Champions League clash against Manchester City to heap praise on Lois Openda, who netted twice in the first half, while also citing the presence of Premier League interest in the 23-year-old.

The reporter stated: “What an amazing performance of Loïs Openda during this first half. Belgian striker’s adapting perfectly with the type of play that fits with #RBLeipzig…

“The transfer market in Premier League already very hot on him, as #LFC. Wonderful talent.”

Last night’s brace for Openda took him to 13 goals in all competitions for the season, one more than Mo Salah’s current tally, albeit from two more matches (Transfermarkt).

The Belgium international shot to European prominence last term when netting 21 times in firing Lens back into the Champions League for the first time in two decades, and he needs just one more goal to reach double figures in a league campaign for the fourth year in a row (Transfermarkt).

His goalscoring clout is undeniable, but whether he’d end up at Liverpool in 2024 is far less certain. The 23-year-old has changed clubs in the last two summers, so he might now be seeking to settle down at Leipzig for another couple of years at least.

Also, a centre-forward is unlikely to be top of the Reds’ priority list when it comes to the next transfer window. The focus is instead set to be trained on a defensive midfielder and a versatile left-footed defender, with Jurgen Klopp already having an abundance of riches in attack.

The manner in which Openda twice cut through Man City to score last night suggests that he’d take to the Premier League like a duck to water, but realistically it’s difficult to see a move to Anfield materialising any time soon unless circumstances alter significantly.

