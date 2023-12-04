(Video) Nunez’s role in both late goals adds new appreciation for performance

Liverpool fans will be lauding the performances of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo after the win against Fulham but Darwin Nunez’s role has been overlooked.

Thanks to several videos that showcased the scenes in the small amount of time between our last two goals, you can now see what our No.9 did.

Not once but twice did the Uruguayan provide the pre-assist for the crucial finishes, first nodding it down to Mo Salah who provided the equaliser.

Then, it was the former Benfica man’s cross that found Kostas Tsimikas who provided a lovely cushioned header for the winner.

You can watch the full two minutes and Nunez’s role courtesy of Sky Sports Live

(via @Liverpool_NYC on X):

Here’s the full 2 minute sequence between Endo and Trent’s goals that put Liverpool ahead. 😮‍💨 Sound up 🔊🔴#LIVFUL #LFC pic.twitter.com/7pYDYluoOH — Evan T (@Liverpool_NYC) December 3, 2023

