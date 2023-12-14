Quansah on very important ‘goal’ Liverpool have already achieved this season

Jarell Quansah has been the breakthrough academy star this season and he’s revealed that Liverpool have already achieved a major goal in this campaign.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com member’s area, the defender said: “It was very important to win our Europa League group, that was the goal.

“We set out in this competition to be top, so to go through after five games was a good achievement.

“We play one less round now so being able to rest players and get everyone energised at a busy time of the season is good for us.”

It’s no surprise that the Reds had earmarked first place progression and an ability to rest players, as a major target when the season began.

This requires focus and high performance level and the reward for everyone is the chance for more young players to make rare European appearances for the club.

If anyone coming into the side against Union S.G. can take their opportunity in manner that we’ve seen from the Warrington-born centre-back, then we may have even more starlets forcing their way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

The 20-year-old’s role within the squad has become significantly more important now that Joel Matip is recovering from a long-term injury.

Now, it’s exciting to see how the rest of the campaign pans out for him and the other younger options.

