Liverpool may seek to reunite 26y/o with three former teammates; could move this summer – report

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool are among several Premier League clubs eyeing a swoop for an in-demand winger this summer.

Sport have claimed (via TEAMtalk) that the Reds are joined by Manchester United and Tottenham in showing an interest in Dani Olmo.

It’s added that the 26-year-old could leave RB Leipzig during the upcoming transfer window, with the Spaniard’s contract containing a £51.5m release clause.

If Liverpool were to win the race for Olmo’s signature, it’d see him reunite with three former Leipzig teammates of his in Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai and (during a brief loan spell) Fabio Carvalho.

Capable of playing on either flank, the Spain international has struck eight goals in 25 appearances this season, with five assists to his name also (Transfermarkt).

However, in a similar vein to another Anfield-linked winger in Michael Olise, the 26-year-old’s case isn’t helped by a chequered injury record, having missed no fewer than 27 matches during the current campaign.

Olmo can boast glowing reviews from some of the most prominent managers in European football, having been dubbed ‘outstanding‘ by his former Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann and ‘incredible‘ by Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool are well stocked for attacking options as things stand, but if any of their current forwards were to depart this summer, expect the reported interest in the Spaniard to ramp up as a result.

