(Video) Carragher highlights ‘outstanding’ midfielder in Klopp’s ‘go to midfield three’

Liverpool tinkered with their midfield options a lot this summer, Jamie Carragher was impressed with the three men who started against Arsenal and one player in particular.

Speaking on ‘The Gary Neville Podcast’, the former defender said: “I thought Curtis Jones was outstanding in the game but it was the fact that he played midweek and Gravenberch comes on.

“But that that is, I think, on the back of what happened midweek and what happened today, I think for the foreseeable future or certainly the next few weeks, that is Liverpool’s go to midfield three now.”

Curtis Jones was hugely impressive for the 68 minutes he was on the pitch and it seems that he’s Jurgen Klopp’s preferred option for a game when the opposition will try and keep hold of the ball.

The tireless running is massive for us and we saw against West Ham that the Scouser can also pose an attacking threat too.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Jones and the midfield (from 7:46) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

