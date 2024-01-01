(Video) Curtis Jones hits cool close-range finish as Jota makes instant impact

Curtis Jones, or the Toxteth Iniesta as some have dubbed him, was the man of the hour at Anfield.

The England youth international struck close to goal courtesy of a superb combination between Mo Salah and substitute Diogo Jota.

The Egypt international dribbled into the edge of Newcastle box before supplying his fellow forward in the six-yard box, who duly teed up our No.17 to beat Martin Dubravka.

