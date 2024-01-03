Liverpool watching 22y/o backed to reach ‘top level’, could tick one huge box at Anfield – report

Liverpool are believed to be showing an interest in a highly-rated midfielder plying his trade in the EFL Championship.

According to Sunderland Nation, the Reds are continuing to monitor Dan Neil, about whom they made an enquiry last summer. They’re far from alone in coveting the 22-year-old, though, with as many as a dozen clubs thought to be interested in him.

The report describes the Stadium of Light maestro as a ‘technically gifted’ player who’s ‘especially interesting to top clubs’ in England due to his homegrown status.

Ranked as Sunderland’s fourth-best performer so far this season according to WhoScored metrics, Neil was hailed by his former manager Tony Mowbray as a ‘growing’ footballer who ‘will undoubtedly play at the top level’ if he can continue his current rate of progression (Sunderland Nation).

Also, as mentioned above, the 22-year-old would tick a significant box at Liverpool in terms of helping with the homegrown quota for domestic and European squads, a factor of which the Reds have had to be conscious in recent transfer windows.

He offers the flexibility of being able to play as a number 6, 8 or 10, while he’s already surpassed 130 senior appearances despite his tender age, although none of those have come at top-flight level (Transfermarkt).

It should also be noted that, while Jurgen Klopp has strong midfield depth at his disposal, other parts of the squad are worryingly threadbare and could duly take priority in the January transfer window.

Still, it’ll be intriguing to see if the reports linking Liverpool with a talented homegrown youngster in Neil blossom into anything more concrete during the month ahead.

