Contact made: Liverpool could snap up prolific speed demon for just £17m this summer – report

According to reports from France, Liverpool have made their move for a prolific attacker who could be snapped up for a modest price.

L’Equipe claimed that the Reds have contacted Union Saint-Gilloise regarding Mohamed Amoura, who’s also believed to be attracting interest from Brighton and Tottenham.

The Belgian club – who we faced in the Europa League group stage earlier this season – value the Algerian at just €20m (£17m), a fee which should be very affordable for the Merseyside giants.

Amoura – who turns 24 today – is renowed for his searing pace and has enjoyed a prolific season with Union SG, scoring 23 times in 44 games for the Brussels-based outfit. He netted one goal and set up another when his side beat Liverpool in the Europa League last December.

However, while his overall tally for the campaign is quite impressive, his form has nosedived over the past couple of months, find the net just once since the end of February (Transfermarkt).

The Algeria centre-forward would provide some competition for Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo in the number 9 role; and with The Independent’s Miguel Delaney claiming in recent days that the Reds are open to selling the Urugyayan this summer, options in that part of the pitch could be at risk of becoming threadbare.

If it’s a case of Amoura being regarded as a replacement for our current strikers, his post-February form doesn’t suggest that he’d shoot the lights out at Anfield. However, if he’s being considered as a backup option to bolster squad depth, he could be a worthy low-cost target to pursue.

The fate of this transfer rumour could be dictated by what happens with the forwards who are already at Liverpool over the summer.

