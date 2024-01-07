(Video) Konate steals Liverpool fan’s hat in wild goal celebrations after Trent FK

Match Highlights News
Posted by

How relentless are Liverpool? Dominated by Arsenal for much of the proceedings at the Emirates Stadium, only to go and grab a potential 79th-minute winner via a Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick.

You can only begin to imagine the scenes in London, with a handful of supporters joining the players on the pitch in the wild post-goal celebrations.

Ibrahima Konate hilariously stole a fan’s hat, sending it flying back into the stands as Darwin Nunez hammered his head.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BBC Sport:

More Stories Ibrahima Konate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *