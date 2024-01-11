(Video) Liverpool fans will love Wataru Endo’s media day in preparation for Asia Cup

The thought of Wataru Endo heading off for international duty hadn’t always been news all Liverpool fans were bothered about but now, we’re gutted to see our midfielder leave.

As preparations for the Asia Cup ramp up, our No.3 has been helping with some media duties for his nation.

The 30-year-old was shown posing in the Japan shirt and displaying a smile and then a roar to camera.

One interesting note is that the captain of his nation is listed as a MF/FW for the side, with his attacking prowess not yet being tested in a red shirt at Anfield.

You can watch Endo’s media day duties (from 18:09) via JFATV on YouTube:

