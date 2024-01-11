(Video) Curtis Jones shows off supreme confidence with amazing touch against Fulham

Curtis Jones has really grown as a player in the past year and this was perhaps best personified with another brilliant performance against Fulham.

Not only did the Scouser’s deflected effort get us back in the game but one of his touches during the first-half showed how confident he’s feeling.

As the ball looped down from up high, our No.17 watched it to perfection and then delivered a sumptuous first touch and turn against Harrison Reed.

The show of pace and strength that followed from the midfielder is also the perfect demonstration of why he’s in such good form at the moment.

You can watch the Jones clip courtesy of Sky Sports (via @snalfcmedia on X):

