(Video) Nunez’s brutally honest tunnel comments circle online

Liverpool fans will be aware that Darwin Nunez is both playing well at the moment but also struggling to find the back of the net and it seems clear it’s affecting him.

Following our victory over Fulham in the Carabao Cup where our No.9 made a great impact with two assists, he was again unable to score and walked back to the dressing room.

The club shared a clip of the players going to get changed and it is reported by LFC Transfer Room the the Uruguayan said: “Loco, no quiere entrar la pelota nomás”, which means: “Brother, the ball just doesn’t want to go in”.

If this is true, then it seems the lack of a goal scoring cherry on a brilliant substitute performance cake – has really upset the former Benfica man.

