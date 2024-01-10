(Video) Liverpool fans will be in creases at Caicedo’s woeful defending for Chelsea

It’s no secret that Moises Caicedo came very close to joining Liverpool this summer but also not very well concealed that he hasn’t had the best start to life as a Chelsea player.

During his most recent appearance for the London club in the other semi-final of the Carabao Cup, his defending for the only goal of the game has been highlighted.

The 22-year-old appeared to just stop following his runner, Hayden Hackney, and put his hands behind his back instead.

As the, ironically also Anfield linked, 21-year-old went on to put the ball in the back of the net – then it proved to be a very costly mistake.

You can watch Caicedo’s defending (from 0:43) via Sky Sports Football on YouTube:

