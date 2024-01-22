Nunez and Jota leave revealing comments on Mac Allister’s Instagram; they’re all thinking the same thing

Alexis Mac Allister has had a mixed start to his Liverpool career but his most recent performance against Bournemouth was arguably the very best we’ve seen from him so far.

Such was the level of performance from the World Cup winner, when he took to Instagram after the match he received two very similar messages from his teammates.

First Diogo Jota commented: ‘My number 6 😍’ and Darwin Nunez swiftly added: ‘our number 6 🔥❤️’.

READ MORE: (Video) Murphy praises ‘technical ability’ of player who shone against Bournemouth

It shows great togetherness within Jurgen Klopp’s dressing room and makes it pretty clear that the players don’t agree with the widespread opinion that the former Brighton man isn’t a natural defensive midfielder.

The performance against the Cherries was highly impressive and the two goal scorers from the match were clearly appreciative of the shift put in from their midfielder.

With Wataru Endo, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic all unavailable, we don’t have many other options for the role and so the 25-year-old has a big job on his hands.

READ MORE: Carragher disagrees with fan vote results for the best Liverpool finisher in PL era

As reported by Squawka: ‘No Liverpool player has made more tackles in a Premier League game in the last eight seasons than Alexis Mac Allister against Bournemouth (9). He also won possession 15 times and won 14 duels’

This shows everyone that the man in the middle of the pitch for the Reds is more than capable to play the deeper role, his manager knows it, his teammates know it and now we as fans should back him to keep this level up.

You can view the comments from Jota and Nunez via Mac Allister’s Instagram account:

No Liverpool player has made more tackles in a Premier League game in the last eight seasons than Alexis Mac Allister against Bournemouth (9). He also won possession 15 times and won 14 duels. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YgDVORq4Lv — Squawka (@Squawka) January 21, 2024

📖 Anfield Annals: Tom Wyllie – Liverpool’s first ever player and derby scorer 🔴