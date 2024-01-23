‘No comparison’ – BBC pundit suggests 25y/o Liverpool wiz is far superior to Premier League rival

Garth Crooks believes that Liverpool got tremendous ‘value for money’ with one summer signing and compared him favourably to another player who was linked with the Reds in 2023.

The transfer window had barely opened by the time Alexis Mac Allister joined from Brighton in a £35m move, potentially rising to £55m with add-ons (BBC Sport).

Two months later, the Anfield giants agreed a £111m deal for his ex-Seagulls teammate Moises Caicedo (BBC Sport), only for Chelsea to swoop in and get him for £115m (The Guardian).

Crooks named the Liverpool midfielder in his latest Premier League team of the week for BBC Sport and said that there’s ‘no comparison’ between the former Amex Stadium duo.

The pundit wrote: “Mac Allister is a different animal entirely. He moves the ball on, retaining the pace of Liverpool’s play, and the quality of his passing is excellent. He’s an exceptional player bought at an exceptional price.

“Why Liverpool were prepared to pay around £111m for Moises Caicedo when Mac Alister only cost half that figure is baffling. In terms of value for money, there is no comparison between the two players.”

Hindsight is 20/20 vision of course, but it’s impossible to argue anything other than Liverpool getting a far better deal for Mac Allister than Chelsea did for Caicedo.

The Argentine has swiftly earned Jurgen Klopp’s trust at Anfield, making 22 appearances already and being omitted for only two matches for which he’s been available (Transfermarkt).

As per FBref, in comparison to the Ecuador international, the 25-year-old has scored more goals, posted a far superior shots on target percentage, recorded more shot-creating actions, posted a higher combined tally of tackles and interceptions, and committed fewer fouls – all from one fewer start in the current Premier League campaign.

Mac Allister has adapted commendably to a more withdrawn role at Liverpool than what he played at Brighton, and his performance in the 4-0 win at Bournemouth on Sunday was nothing short of immense.

His signing looks set to go down as a masterclass from Jorg Schmadtke to go with the numerous success stories under Michael Edwards’ directorial reign, and it appears all the better when weighed up against Chelsea’s eye-watering acquisition of Caicedo.

