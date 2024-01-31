Wow: Liverpool fans won’t believe mad numbers produced by 44-touch dynamo vs Chelsea

Conor Bradley just keeps on coming on leaps and bounds in his Liverpool career.

The Academy graduate turned from creator to goalscorer, assisting Diogo Jota’s opener before finding the net with a sumptuous piledriver from inside the box to double the lead.

It now means the Northern Irishman has registered five goal contributions in his last four games (across all competitions) for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

READ MORE: Liverpool already targeting fresh behind the scenes appointment; worked for Reds before

READ MORE: Liverpool’s next manager set to be handed major summer window boost – The Athletic

What do the stats say?

It should come as absolutely no surprise to anyone watching our tie with Chelsea that the 20-year-old is the highest-rated player on the pitch, according to Sofascore.

The fullback has amassed 44 touches, three key passes, one big chance created and a 75% pass success rate, at the time of writing.

Defensively, he’s also paid his dues with four ground duels won and three tackles made at Anfield.

We don’t want to get too carried away and add the weight of the world on the lad’s shoulders but… he’s got a rather bright future, hasn’t he?

Pay close attention to this one, Reds – Bradley could be another Academy graduate set to shoot off into the stratosphere.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!