Jan Aage Fjortoft has ‘a feeling’ who Liverpool’s next manager will be

News
Posted by

Jan Aage Fjortoft has backed Liverpool to win the race for Xabi Alonso’s signature this summer.

The former Spanish international has been earmarked by many a commentator as the “frontrunner” for the soon-to-be-vacant head coach role at Anfield.

“First of all, if Liverpool are desperate and put all their money on getting Xabi Alonso, I’ve got a feeling they’ll get him,” the Viaplay journalist spoke on The German Fussball Podcast.

“Having said that. If there’s one man, if there’s one coach, who will have a good look at his development as a coach, who will have a good look to analyse the Liverpool job – because it doesn’t matter who will come after Jurgen Klopp, that will be a hell of a place to go – Xabi Alonso will do that.

“It’s a fair point that he’s a frontrunner. He ticks all the boxes except experience. Yes, he has been long around as a player, but make no mistake: It’s something else to coach Liverpool Football Club than Bayer Leverkusen, and I say that with the greatest of respect for Leverkusen.”

Bayer Leverkusen currently lead the Bundesliga table by five points after securing an impressive 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich.

READ MORE: 16 goals already: Liverpool call up lethal 18-year-old to senior training who earned Klopp namecheck

READ MORE: Liverpool’s next sporting director move clearer after Man Utd play their hand

A risk whichever way Liverpool go

Life without Jurgen Klopp at the helm means some risk-taking is a matter of inevitability rather than choice.

That need not set our decision-makers into panic mode when such a promising young manager like Xabi Alonso could be available this summer.

Given the magnitude of the job and the 42-year-old’s historical connection to Liverpool, that’s certainly at least a possibility.

And wouldn’t we rather start a journey with one familiar face with a superb reputation for developing young talent, as opposed to a completely new entity?

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Jurgen Klopp’s potential successors, reviewing Arsenal vs Liverpool and much more!

More Stories Jan Aage Fjortoft Liverpool Xabi Alonso

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *