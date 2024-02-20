‘Sparkling’ Liverpool prodigy set to ease Reds’ injury crisis with senior call-up from Klopp

It’s been nothing but bad news on the injury front for Liverpool of late, although they may well have one red-hot solution already at the club.

Liverpool World reported that Kaide Gordon is set to be called into the first-team squad for the Premier League clash against Luton on Wednesday night, amid several senior forwards being marked absent.

Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah will all be ruled out tomorrow, leaving Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo as the only senior attackers available to Jurgen Klopp.

Gordon has had serious injury issues of his own in his fledgling career but has bounced back to make a couple of first-team appearances this season, most recently as a late substitute in the 4-0 win at Bournemouth a month ago.

He’s been in flying form for Liverpool’s under-21s since then, registering an assist in three successive games before netting in the 2-1 victory over Newcastle on Saturday, and he’s been hailed by academy coach Barry Lewtas for his ‘sparkling’ recent performances (Liverpool World).

It remains to be seen whether the 19-year-old will be entrusted to go straight into the starting line-up against Luton – he may begin on the bench, with Harvey Elliott selected to start on the right-hand side of attack.

However, Gordon will have looked at how Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley have flourished upon being given their opportunity in the first team this season and may believe himself capable of making a similar impact if called upon by Klopp.

His name could be put to the manager in the pre-match press conference this afternoon, with Liverpool potentially having an ideal solution to their injury woes staring them straight in the face.

