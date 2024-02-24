(Video) Van Dijk on the impact Klopp’s departure will have on squad wanting to win Carabao Cup

It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool this summer and with the Reds in a cup final in his final campaign, Virgil van Dijk has shared the thoughts of the dressing room wanting to win the game for their boss.

Speaking with the club, our captain said: “Yeah, I think everyone reacts obviously differently towards the news, like we all said over the last couple of weeks, all the players have given their reaction.

“But we want to focus on the task ahead of us and obviously the final is waiting for us, and that is what we are looking forward to all together: together with the players, together with the staff, together with the manager, and we want to make that a special day and get our first trophy of the season.

“That’s how we focus on the situation and the end of the season will be probably very emotional for a lot of people, including the manager, but we are not there yet. We shouldn’t look too far ahead, we should look at what is in front of us and that’s what we want to do.”

It’s a typically level-headed approach from the Dutchman as, although this could be the final time we see the German lift silverware, there’s three more trophies and plenty of games left after this game.

Winning silverware would be special but the mentality is that this is far from the end of the story.

You can watch Van Dijk’s comments on Klopp (from 13:26) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

