(Video) “If I have to make a World XI…”: Klopp reveals which one of his players is the best in the world

Jurgen Klopp is never shy about praising his players but there doesn’t come much bigger statements than claiming one of his men is the best in the world, in their position.

Speaking ahead of the Carabao Cup final, the boss said: “I think having Alisson Becker in the club as the No.1 – if I would have to make a world XI tomorrow, he would be the goalie.”

It’s certainly not the first time that our No.1 has been given this title and it just shows how important he is for the Reds.

That makes it even harder to deal with his current injury but in Caoimhin Kelleher, we certainly have an able deputy whilst the Brazilian is out.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Alisson (from 3:50) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

