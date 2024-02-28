(Video) Caoimhin Kelleher ensured one young Liverpool fan had a Wembley day out to treasure forever

Caoimhin Kelleher was one of Liverpool’s standout performers in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, and his heroic deeds didn’t stop at the full-time whistle.

The 25-year-old made no fewer than nine saves at Wembley (Sofascore), including two incredible stops from Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher, leaving some pundits to suggest that Alisson Becker has been missed the least out of all our currently injured players.

As the Irishman made his way off the pitch after the Reds’ celebrations at the weekend, he spotted a young LFC fan in the stands and made a beeline for him, pointing to the boy before throwing him his shirt, with the recipient’s face a mixture of disbelief and heartfelt gratitude.

You’d only hope that Kelleher realises just how much happiness he’d have brought to that child and his family with his marvellous post-match gesture, giving them a cup final gift to be cherished forever.

You can see the clip of the Liverpool goalkeeper below, via @bbblbp on X (formerly Twitter):